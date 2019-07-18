ANDERSON, Bridget Hood 80, passed away in her home on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bridget is now reunited with her parents, Lorraine Barnes Hood and Buck Hood. She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 62 years, Bob, seven children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A native Austinite and a loyal forever Austin High Maroon (1956), Bridget maintained life long friendships and married her high school sweetheart. She was the daughter of political journalists who wrote for the Austin American Statesman and The Washington Post. As a child she traveled extensively on the campaign trails. She will be remembered for her love of colorful design, expressions and, of course, cats. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor always kept us in stitches. Our family would like to thank the countless friends who came through our home to say goodbye and show support. We would also like to thank The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Rd. for hosting a celebration of Bridget's life on July 24th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget's name can be made to The Austin Humane Society. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019