COLE, Brigman Brigman Earl Cole (Daddy Earl), 99, was born July 7, 1920 in Bertram, Texas, the son of James Arthur Cole and Alberta Law Cole. He went to Heaven on September 12, 2019 having lived all his life in Austin, Texas. He married Verna Venette Carlson on June 30, 1941 at Central Methodist Church in Austin, Texas. Verna preceded Earl in death on May 12, 2012, having been married almost 71 years. He is survived by three sons, Vernon and wife Linda of Liberty Hill, David and wife Sandy of Dallas, Brigman Jr. (Shorty) and wife Lisa of Plano. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was a World War II veteran; was an elected Public Weigher for the City of Austin for many years, along with being an Ice Man (prior to refrigeration) and Milkman delivering across North Austin. Graveside service will be at Austin Memorial Park (2800 Handcock Dr, Austin, TX 78731) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10am (viewing 9:30 to 10am). Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019