DAVIS, Britain Elizabeth Britain Elizabeth Davis passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 35. Britain is survived by her parents, Lester Wayne Davis, Jr. "Davey" and Margaret Lee Davis "Margo" of Austin; daughter Lily Rose of Austin; brother Matthew Puryear of Austin; sister Stephanie Puryear Helling of Austin; nephews Jackson Helling, Griffin Helling and Landon Helling of Austin, and Roy and Debi Canon of San Antonio, Texas. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Margaret Merle Strickler and Nolan Denton Strickler of Austin, grandparents Lester Wayne Davis and Betty May Davis of Jacksonville, Florida, and Aunt Elizabeth Ann "Buffy" Mueller of Bastrop, Texas. Britain was born on February 21, 1984 in Austin, Texas to Lester Wayne Davis and Margaret Lee Davis. She graduated from James Bowie High School in 2002. She attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. From the moment she was born, Britain radiated light, love and a magnetic personality. She was a free spirit, and often had a hard time staying in one place, so often spread her wings to find new adventures. However, she tried to stay true to her roots and always managed to find a way back home to her family and childhood friends who loved her beyond words. Britain's star qualities and passion for performing emerged at a young age; she loved to stand on the fireplace hearth with her cassette recorder and microphone from the age of 3, singing at the top of her lungs for her captive audience. In grade school, she was always center stage on Friday nights, singing "Baby Blue" at the neighborhood pizza place. On family vacations, she was a natural model, "striking a pose" on the beach in St. Augustine or Port Aransas, always making sure a beautiful backdrop was behind her. In middle school she was a Bailey Middle School cheerleader, and in high school, a Bowie Cheerleader and Silver Star. She kept her love of music alive by singing with the Bethany Lutheran Church Sonrise Singers. In her adult years, Britain kept her passion for singing, recording music in a music studio, and never refused an opportunity to sing along with her sister Stephanie, whether it was karaoke, singing together on long road trips, or while at home making dinner and accompanying silly snapchat videos. Britain's passion was seen externally, but very much felt internally on a deep level by her and those who knew her well. She was a soulful writer, a talented artist, and had an incredible flare for decorating and design, fashion, and make-up artistry. As an empath, she was extremely intuitive and insightful, and had a desire to help others even when she sometimes struggled to help herself. She had a heart of gold and so many who knew her would describe the moment they met her as a magical connection that bonded them in a special way. She had the ability to make people laugh with her silliness and wit, yet was a deep, sensitive soul who others felt comfortable confiding in and finding comfort with. She loved music, dancing and anywhere with sand, sea and surf the beach was her happy place where she could find calm amidst the storms of life. She was passionate about helping others and exuded love, and the love she had in her heart was palpable watching her become a new mother and raising her precious baby angel, Lily Rose. Her last written words about Lily Rose were "She is the most beautiful gift God has ever given me as celestial as she is, I wouldn't be surprised if she truly was an angel. Thank you, Lord for gifting me with such a beautiful blessing, Lily Rose. You are loved so very much. It's the two of us against the world, baby love. I couldn't ask for a better child. You are so perfect, and I don't deserve you. I promise you this: I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT AGAINST ALL ODDS I WILL BE RIGHT BY YOUR SIDE. I will love you forever, I will like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be. MOMMY LOVES YOU ANGEL. Sweet dreams, a thousand kisses. Love, Mommy." Memorial services are schedule on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2pm at Bethany Lutheran Church 3701 W. Slaughter Lane Austin, Texas 78749. A private reception to follow for immediate family and close family friends. Pastor William B. Knippa will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Britain's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lily Rose Educational Fund. The family would like to thank all for their outpouring of love and support and sharing fond memories of the way Britain touched their lives. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019