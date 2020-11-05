1/1
Brittany Sakura Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Brittany Sakura Age 28, of Leander died Thursday, October 29th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 2, 1992, a daughter of Sonya (Plummer) Sherman and Lonnie Hutchinson III. The Memorial Service of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream. com/accounts/7325565/brittany hutchinson) will be 11AM on Saturday, November 7th at St. James Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, November 6th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church
