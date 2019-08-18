Home

LOWRANCE, Brooks H. "Howard" "Love, Hugs and Kisses" Brooks "Howard" Lowrance, 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House. He was born in Beeville, Texas on August 15, 1953. Howard graduated from McCallum High School. He worked for Austin I.S.D., as a painter, and retired after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Banks Lowrance and Hazel Maxine Brooks Lowrance and sister, Brenda Sue Hampton. Howard is survived by his partner in life, Brenda Sakewitz (Austin), of 30 years; brother Banks Littleton Lowrance and wife; Charlotte (Chris) of Leander, Texas and many family members and friends. Per Howard's wishes, there will be a cremation and no services. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Please consider making a memorial donation to Hospice Austin's Christopher House in Howard's honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
