AUG JR., Bruce 90, of Austin died Jan. 11, 2020 in Austin, TX, of congestive heart failure. A funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Bobby Blanton of Lake Norman Baptist Church on January 18th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt Zion Community Cemetery in Cornelius, NC. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Patricia (Pat) Aug. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Brookdale, Gaines Ranch in Austin, TX. Bruce had one of the best attitudes and a terrific sense of humor and was always fun to be around. For a guy who referred to the 3rd grade as his senior year, you would never know it. Bruce was born July 9, 1929, in Eldorado, KS, to Bruce Aug Sr. and Gladys (Jones) Aug. He had two older sisters, Marion Griffin and Lois Lee. Bruce married Pat on Aug. 1, 1952, in McPherson, KS, and they were married 61 years before Pat died in 2014. Bruce served in the Air Force as a Staff Sargent during the Korean War Conflict and flew with General Gainey in the 102d Bomb Squadron until he was honorably discharged in 1952. Bruce and Pat moved to Bakersfield, CA, where their son, Bruce Aug III, and sister, Stacy York, were born. Bruce eventually made his life career as a Food Broker. From Bakersfield, he transferred to Placentia, CA with Bradshaw Inc. Bruce went into business for himself, establishing Bruce Aug Inc., and had a successful career selling bacon, turkey, and pork nationwide. He made friends from the guy sweeping the floor all the way up to CEOs, and he always remembered their names. When he made calls, he would say he was Robert Redford to get his foot in the door and once anyone met him, he had them. Bruce and Pat moved to the Peninsula on Lake Norman in Cornelius, NC to be closer to Denny's, which had relocated from Southern California to Spartanburg, SC. He retired there. When Pat passed away, he moved to Austin to be close to his son and family and lived at Brookdale, Gaines Ranch. After Bruce fell and broke his back in September 2018, he moved into Querencia. Bruce is a born again Christian and loved the Lord with all his heart. He leaves behind his son, daughter-in-law Donna, grandsons, Ryan (Danielle Brown, fiancé) of Austin, Keith (grand-daughter-in-law Amanda) of Dallas, and Christopher of Austin. Great-grandchildren on the son's side Caydence, Logan, and Eva. Daughter, Stacy York, her sons, Andrew (Anastacia), and Michael. Great-grandchildren, Lucas and Eli, all from North Carolina. We would like to thank all the staff on the skilled nursing floor at the Plaza at Querencia in Barton Creek for the excellent care they provided.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020