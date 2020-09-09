BARRON, Bruce Bruce Barron, age 72, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, formerly from Taylor, passed away on September 6, 2020 with family by his side. Bruce was born on January 29, 1948 in College Station, Texas. When he was 6 months old, the family moved to Taylor. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1966 and headed to Aggieland. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked in furniture and bedding sales until his retirement in 2004. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. H.T. and Leila Barron and his sister, Pat Pemberton. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Barron, three daughters, Brittani Strickland (Chad) of Lubbock, Becca Hunt (Eric) of Pflugerville, and Kelly Hague of Plano. He is also survived by grandchildren Callie Adams (Stetson), Kara and Hayden Hunt, and Austin and Bennett Hague and great granddaughters Lynleigh and Sutton Adams. We want to especially thank his "angels" from Visiting Angels who gave such loving care to him, and his home health providers. Please join us in celebrating Bruce as we share memories and a meal at the Old Taylor High School Gym, 407 W. 9th, Taylor, Texas, on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm. The family requests that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Lewy Body Resource Center, 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach, NY 11561 or to Dysautonomia International, PO Box 596, East Moriches, New York, NY 11940. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, Texas.