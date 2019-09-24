|
|
BENFIELD, Bruce Alan Bruce Alan Benfield, age 64, of Abilene, and formerly of Austin, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with David Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Burkett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. He was born Bruce Alan Benfield on November 12, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to Robert Dewey Benfield and JoAnne Hoffman Benfield. He graduated in the class of 1972 from Copley High School in Akron, Ohio, and became a Texan when he moved to Texas to attend Abilene Christian University. Bruce graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Economics. After working a brief stint in the booming then busted oil industry in Abilene and Houston, Bruce graduated from St. Edward's University in Austin with a degree in Software Engineering. Bruce married Connie Young on June 6, 1982 at the Young Ranch in Coleman County. They made their home in Austin starting in 1983. Bruce retired from I.B.M. in November 2018. At that time Bruce and Connie moved to Abilene. He was an avid bicycler, gardener, loved hiking, and doing anything outdoors. Most of all, Bruce loved his family and friends. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Robert Dewey Benfield, in 1982, and father-in-law Roy Young of Burkett. He is survived by his wife, Connie Benfield of Abilene; his mother, JoAnne Benfield of Plano; sister Bobbie Jo Taylor and husband John of Kemp and children, Ashley Elizabeth Taylor of McKinney, and Austin Lane Taylor of Kemp; aunt Betty Cormany of Garland; cousin Denny Cormany and wife Deena, along with their children Dara and Darcy of Richardson; mother in law Lela Young of Coleman; sister in law Margie Sowell of Cottonwood; brother- in laws Royce Young of Burkett and Andrew and wife Elizabeth and their children, Deane Young, Alana Young, and Andrea Young. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 24, 2019