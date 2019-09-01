|
FINK, Bruce Ellis Bruce Ellis Fink, 86, of Austin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, died peacefully on August 22 with his wife, Jane, by his side. Delivered by his grandfather Dr. James Fink, he was born July 3, 1933, in Greensburg, Kansas, to Grace and Aaron Fink. Bruce is survived by Jane and their loyal dog, Penny; children from a previous marriage Lisa Cordelle (Bonner), Tammy Millan (Peter) and Sheila Penn; children by marriage Adam Wells and Lisa Osbahr (Jeff); grandchildren Monique Cordelle Fahrenz (Jesse), Stephanie Cordelle, Heather Banning, Rachel Penn, Jacob Penn, Sara Wells Ester, Ashley Wells, Collin and Elise Osbahr; great grandchildren Evan and Tenley Ester; brother, Craig Fink; sister-in-law Ann Berlin (Richard); brother-in-law, Gary Minor (Angela); and nephews and nieces. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Marilyn Fink. Bruce was raised on the family homestead and cherished memories of rodeo competitions, farming, and cattle ranching. In 1950, he graduated from Downs High School. He served in the U.S. Army before receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kansas State University. His career as a geologist began in the oil fields of Oklahoma. In 1963, he secured employment as a hydrogeologist with the State of Texas, retiring after a prestigious 30-year career. Bruce served as president of the Austin Geological Society, vice president of the EPA in Texas, and, following retirement, consulted for several years. As a young father, Bruce enjoyed boating and pulling his three girls on water skis with first wife, Kaylene, on Lake Austin, where the family once resided. During his lifetime, he derived joy in dancing, hunting, fishing, kayaking, traveling, and playing guitar and harmonica. He spent many summers in Hallton, Pennsylvania, highlighted by family gatherings, Friday night card games, the Johnson Reunions, and accompanying local musicians at the annual Hallton Bridge Party. He loved to share stories and tell jokes, always one to appreciate a good laugh. Bruce was a longtime member of Riverbend Church, serving as an usher and community volunteer, including service projects for Habitat for Humanity. The family thanks the members and pastors of Riverbend and Bethany Methodist Churches, the caregivers at Arden Court and Kindred Hospice, and the providers of respite care at AGE and Bethany Methodist, St. Thomas Moore, and St. Matthews Churches. A memorial service will be held at Smith Chapel at Riverbend Church, 4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, on Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019