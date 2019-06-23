FERWEDA, Major Bruce "Buzz" F. USAF Resident of Georgetown Texas, went off into the wild blue yonder, climbing high, into the sun, on June 15, 2019. His patriotism, devotion to Strategic Air Command and the B-52 squadron gave him a way to serve his country and guard its beliefs. The Major developed renal cell carcinoma from multiple exposures to Agent Orange during combat duty in Vietnam. In echelon he leaves us to carry on, keeping our 'wings level and true', thanks to his bravery and sacrifice. Buzz believed nothing would stop the United States Air Force when he entered service as a young man in the 1950's. His career took him to his love of the vastness of the sky in the B-52 Stratofortress, B-58 Hustler, and the KC-135 Stratotanker. His air-to-air combat missions included Linebacker II where he chose to live in fame or go down in flame. Buzz's retirement in the 1970's grounded him to the small town in upstate New York where he owned a natural food store and gallery for 17 years. He framed himself as a merchant, retailer and wholesale buyer keeping shop with his wife, Venus of 48 years (preceded in death 2008). As a 5-time Paul Harris Fellow, Buzz dedicated his time to the Rotarian community. His military discipline sent a message to his Rotarian members by never missing a meeting in 44 years. Buzz relentlessly devoted his time to fundraising and humanitarian efforts in his hometown. His last project to bloom in our hearts is the donation of 100 antique roses to the Sunrise Rotarian Club and the City of Georgetown for a 'Trail of Roses'. Buzz wanted the trail to honor those who gave up so much to protect this wonderful country. Buzz lives on through his son, Michael (Katherine) and daughter, Deborah Haluch (Dale) and grandson, Cameron, who all inspired him to give life a heckuva roar. He took special pride in Cameron, living vicariously through his grandson's exploits as an author and later a robotics award winner. Buzz always traveled with a box of his grandson's books to share and sell. A joyful disciple bringing a smile to his friends at St. Helen's Church and Sun City neighbors. Through his prayer and devotion to God, Buzz sought to better those lives he touched. He brought joy to his companion Velvia Feller, whom he traveled the world with. They laughed like kids from Panama to Italy and back. Blasting the World asunder, off you go Buzz, dreaming of new skies to conquer! Services will be held in a private ceremony in Arlington, VA. Words of comfort and memories of Buzz may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary