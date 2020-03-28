|
BROOKS, Bruce Fergus 1963-2020 Bruce Fergus Brooks, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully at home from early-onset Parkinson's on March 23, 2020. Bruce was born on President's Day, February 12, 1963, in Abilene, Texas to the late Lon Clyde and Shirley Eure Brooks. Bruce graduated from Westlake High School before graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a double major in Finance and Real Estate. Upon graduation, Bruce worked at American Realty where he inspected and appraised properties, conducted due diligence and fiscal analysis, and also earned his Texas real estate license. It was while working at American Realty that Bruce discovered a better way to get the work done and his true passion: computers. His budding interest in computers and software development led him to teach himself not only how to build computers, but to write the code that ran them. Bruce would go on to design the hardware and software specifications for all of the forty-plus computers in the office at the time, as well as the network to connect them. A testament to his determination and dedication to excellence, he single-handedly built, tested, and connected all forty-two computers in a single weekend, so that when everyone came to work that Monday, there was a new computer sitting on their desk, functioning flawlessly and seamlessly integrated into the company's new network. Bruce was a visionary, consummate planner, a master strategist, and a serial entrepreneur. He combined his vast knowledge of the real estate industry and self-taught computer prowess to co-found Commercial Broker's Network, the first multiple listing service for commercial properties. He ran CBN for many years before selling that company and starting others, including one of the first private providers in Texas to offer accredited online real estate education. For his many ventures, Bruce did it all: analyzed the market for barriers to entry and competition, created the business plan, designed and coded the website (including logo, graphics, architecture and navigation), created the marketing plan and its ongoing implementation, interfaced with regulators, negotiated vendor contracts, managed the finances, and more. There was no task that he wasn't willing to take on, no obstacle that he wasn't willing to, and did, overcome, to get the job done right. Bruce was incredibly inquisitive and creative and excelled at everything he did, yet he remained most humble in the face of his great successes. Bruce loved vacationing with his family and was a naturally gifted musician on both the keyboard and acoustic guitar. He was also a formidable opponent on the tennis courts. Behind his keen intellect and sharp wit, Bruce was kind, compassionate, honorable, and fair. He would gladly step up to help with whatever problem was at hand, giving freely of his time and talents. Bruce shared more than just a birthday with Abraham Lincoln: he shared the traits of wisdom, reason, objectivity, and calm. Bruce is survived by his devoted wife Donna and their beloved children Avery and Dan, his brother Hayden Brooks and wife Lynn and their children Huyler and Ginny, his sister Janlyn and husband Mike and her children Brooks, Brady, and Madalyn. Because of the coronavirus, a memorial service cannot be held for the foreseeable future. The family requests that all who were privileged to know Bruce honor him by living life to the fullest, loving those around them, and above all, being kind. You never know what difficulties someone may be privately struggling with. The family is deeply grateful for the many years of excellent medical care from Austin Neurological Clinic, especially Dr. David Morledge and Mary Williams, and more recently, the help and support of Austin Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on Parkinson's research, including but not limited to: The Institute for EthnoMedicine, , and/or the Cure Parkinson's Trust."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2020