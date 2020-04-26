|
BARBER, Bruce Hall Bruce Hall Barber, of Georgetown, peacefully passed away at home on April 23, 2020, following a long illness. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Bruce was born in East Orange, New Jersey, on October 4, 1929, to the late Roscoe Hall and Mildred Caroline Barber. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Economics in 1951. He earned a second degree in Industrial Engineering at Texas Tech University. He was a member of the National Industrial Engineering Society, Alpha Pi Mu. After the University of New Hampshire, Bruce joined the United States Air Force to pursue his dream of becoming a fighter pilot. Bruce graduated Flight School in Bainbridge, Georgia class of 1952G. He graduated fourth in his class in Flight School, for which he quipped the top three had their choice of assignment while he was rewarded with a trip to Korea. He flew combat missions in both Korea and Vietnam. He was proud to have flow numerous aircrafts including F-4, F-101, F-100, F-84, F-80, T-33, U-3 and others. His kids were in awe of his Mach II speed. Bruce was stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in 1955, where he met his wife, Shirley, who was working for the University of Texas. Together they had five children with whom they traveled the world in pursuit of Bruce's 20-year-long military career. After proudly serving our country in the United States Air Force, Bruce returned to the Austin area and pursued a second career with TxDOT where he retired in 1995. Bruce enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and running in the Capital 10,000 with his kids. The highlight each year was the family ski trip he organized. Many of his kids and grandkids learned to ski because of him. He had a fantastic dry sense of humor and an affinity for animals, especially for the family's many dogs. Years ago, he bought a pet rabbit from a neighbor because he wanted the rabbit to have a better home. Bruce is survived by his wife, Shirley Prewitt Barber, son Bill Barber, daughter Lee Anne Iselt ,and husband Mike , son Matt Barber, and wife Christie, daughter Caroline Rosenbaum, and husband Cliff. His loving grandchildren Brad Barber, Kendall Linsky (husband Nate), Eric Iselt (fiancée Erin Finger), Conner Iselt, Brooke and Blakely Barber and Tanner and Hudson Rosenbaum. Bruce helped his wife, Shirley, manage Rough & Ready Antiques in downtown Georgetown for many years. Bruce was pre-deceased by his eldest son, John Hall Barber, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Bea Barber. To share words of comfort and memories with the family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020