A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
E.M Franklin Chapel
Bruce Wayne Washington Sr.


1971 - 2019
Bruce Wayne Washington Sr. Obituary
WASHINGTON SR., Bruce Wayne 47, of Austin, died Monday, June 24th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 17, 1971, a son of Walma (Mosley) Washington and the late Melvin Hughes. He was the husband of Krisha Jaquay Arnold. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, July 6th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, July 5th. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Bruce's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 4, 2019
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
