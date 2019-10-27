|
BELL, Bryan Marsh "Oh, what a wonderful life," were among the final words whispered by Bryan Marsh Bell before his death on August 24, 2019. He was 95 years old when he passed from this existence - his mind and memory keen and his heart overflowing from an adventurous and love-filled life. Bryan's beginnings were in Tyler, Texas in 1923. It may have been here, in this small town, at the age of three and following the sudden death of his mother, that his ineradicable streak of independence was conceived. Those very young years were tumultuous as he was shuffled between seven different families. Finally, at the age of nine, he was reunited with his brother and father in Austin (his sister remained with her aunts). His father moved them into a grand old house called the Manor Home on the 42nd block of Speedway (which at that time was at the City's limits). He had many happy memories of Austin in the 1930s (a time when an eight-cent electric trolley ride could get you anywhere in town). As a boy, he discovered his keenness for science, invention, art, and design. His friends formed the "Undercover Project Committee" and concocted their own house-to-house telegraph system, diving helmets, paper canoes, and catapults. But, the thing that most spirited his heart was flying. And, what a time it was for him to be alive the "Golden Age of Aviation." He immersed himself in flight theory and designed and built prize-winning model aircraft. He carefully followed the trophy competitions for transatlantic flight, Trippe's Pan Am flown by Lindbergh, the China Clipper that bridged the Pacific Ocean; Earhart and Noonan's disappearance, and Wiley Post and Howard Hughes as they made circumnavigations. He even met "Wrong Way" Corrigan who let him sit at the controls of his famous plane. So, it came as no surprise that after high school and with the start of World War II, Bryan joined the Navy. He attended Columbia University where he received a degree in Naval Science. He was commissioned as a Recognition Officer where he taught classes to assist Naval personnel in understanding how to identify friendly and enemy aircraft and ships and to convey the latest information on their specifications, armor, armament, strengths, and vulnerabilities. During this time, he also honed his flying skills in the Aeronca, PT-19, Stearman, and Staggered Wing Beechcraft. Toward the end of the war, he was transferred to the Antiaircraft Training Center on Guam where he was assigned as an Assistant Gunnery Officer. After the war, Bryan returned to Austin and attended the University of Texas to study microbiology. In addition to his regular studies, he particularly enjoyed the opportunity his physiology instructor gave him to teach anatomy classes. This same instructor also introduced him to Joan Swan, a newly arrived graduate botany student from Stanford University. On their first date, he took her sailing on a 10-foot dinghy he had built himself. And, not long afterward, in December of 1949, he proposed marriage. Joan was his equal, his true love, his ardent partner. And, together they formed a happy and strong bond that carried them through 63 years of marriage. After graduation, Bryan began his career as an immunologist for the Texas Department of Health. For more than 30 years, he devoted himself to the production and testing of vaccines for diseases including pertussis (his specialty), diphtheria, smallpox, rabies, and tetanus. It is a signature of these scientists' success that today we take for granted how vaccines so drastically improved the quality of our lives and saved millions from an early death. Bryan's family will forever overflow with pride when they think of how the care and effort he gave to his work changed the world for the better. When Bryan retired from his service with the Health Department, he did not slow down. Instead, he and Joan made a dream come true, and they opened their own business selling sailboats. For more than 14 years, they operated Santana Yacht Sales whose great success can be attributed to the expertise and continuous personal attention they gave to every customer. After they sold their business, Bryan began teaching civilian classes in boating safety and a more complex class in navigation for the United States Coast Guard. The classes became hugely popular and there was always a waiting list of participants eager to experience his unique style of teaching. This brings us to something we have left out and find so difficult to explain. Bryan Bell was one- of-a-kind. Some called him an intellectual, but we think he would find that term too snobbish. No, the best descriptor we have heard is from a friend who called him an actual Renaissance man. He was a man who seamlessly moved between the worlds of art and science. His curiosity about life was insatiable. He reveled in a good debate. He spent many hours creating cerebral, dense essays about a huge variety of topics including volcanoes, astronomy, the passage of time, evolution, protections for our democracy, the deficits of organized religion, and the imperative that women have reproductive freedom. He cherished classical music and would replay his favorites (by ear) on the recorder, a woodwind instrument similar to a flute. He could also whistle full sonnets with a unique vibrato sound that was stunningly beautiful to hear. His artworks using pastels or oil paints were incredible and often featured portraits of the everyday man and woman. His phase in wood sculptures yielded highly expressive works of the human face. He loved to engineer, to the greatest perfection, everything he touched. Whether it was a boat, his recorders, doors or brick porches, or replacement parts for broken toys, everything was made with the utmost precision, artistry, and passion. Among our most favorite of his talents was his uncanny ability to resolve almost any problem with beautifully formed pieces of coat hangers. The only thing he did better than all of this was being a Dad. Bryan and Joan created a home bursting with happiness and love and so much laughter. They were always there for their children who are left with countless fond memories of going to the lake, fishing, fossil and butterfly collecting, art projects, stargazing, games, unusual pets, bicycling, sailing, canoeing, swimming, the whale boat, and their clubhouse. They were always there to listen, celebrate their successes, tend to their scrapes, help them find humor wherever possible, and comfort them through the tough times. They were always there teaching them how to care for and respect themselves, all persons, and the natural world around them. Always there to tell them to have an open mind, fearlessly question authority, learn everything they could, be there for each other, and participate in making the world better for all. Simply put, Bryan was the greatest friend, husband, brother, dad, father-in-law, and granddad. Bryan's family includes the absolute love of his life, Joan (deceased); his brother, William Bell (deceased); and his sister, Laura Bordelon along with the following family members, all of whom he adored and who miss him terribly: His son, Bryan Bell and wife, Isabelle Lesay; former wife, Madelyn Bell; grandson, Robert Bell and wife, Karen Heinselman. His son, Stephen Bell and wife, Mary Bell; granddaughter, Laura Bell Sepulveda and husband, Joe Sepulveda; grandson, Stephen Bell, and granddaughter, Dorothy Bell. His daughter, Susan Bell and husband, John Warren. Bryan wished to send special thanks to Marcus Felson and Mary Eckert, Dale and Jackie Dingley, Sue Paul, and Susan and Herb Berk for their friendship and kindness. If we forgot someone here, our apologies. If you wish to honor Bryan's life, then the greatest gift you could give would be to VOTE. To our knowledge, Bryan's only regret was that he wanted to live long enough to see the current President out of office because he feared this person was doing irreparable damage to the country he so cherished. "I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky, And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by, And the wheel's kick and the wind's song and the white sail's shaking, And a gray mist on the sea's face, and a gray dawn breaking." John Masefield
