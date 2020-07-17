SMITH, Bud Lifelong resident of Austin TX (Southside, of course), passed away this May. Bud was 63 and we can celebrate a life well lived. Of the many things he loved Travel - Bud loved to hit the road and catch a concert or game. He knew a bartender in every big city. Music - If you ever called Bud, you know the first thing he would have to do was turn down the music. In a new place, he could always find that special radio station that played the songs you could not hear anywhere else. His vinyl and poster collections are legendary. Good Food Buddy was a great cook. He should have opened a food truck called "Budisms". The Ladies He loved and respected women and they loved him right back. Betting on the Games Bud loved to put a bet down on his beloved Miami "Fins" or any other team, if he could get the spread he wanted. His Harley Sunday afternoon.. slow and easy. It's too damn hot to hurry. Marfa The self-proclaimed mayor, he had a home away from Austin there. If you were lucky enough to know him, you have a "Bud" story to tell. Today is that day to share your story with a friend. Happy Birthday, brother.



