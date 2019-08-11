|
CHRISTIE, Bunny Bunny Christie, 64 years young, passed away on Monday, August 5th, 2019. She was born in Austin, Texas February 1, 1955 to Billy Wray Glenn and Betty Joyce Wieland Schmitt. Bunny graduated from Round Rock High School, Class of 1973. She is survived by her husband of 13 years Brian A. Christie, children Jamey A. Kessler (Bill), Natalie R. Neyens, Mother and Step-Father Betty J. Schmitt and Rodger W. Schmitt, and Step-Mother Janet C. Glenn, Grandchildren Heidi and Billy Kessler, and sisters and brothers Brenda Carol Glenn McLean (Gary), Patricia Sue Glenn Foster (Tom), Tracy Werdenberg (William), Tamara Schmitt (Wayne), Brenda Henson, Jeff Henson, and David Henson, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Billy Wray Glenn. After graduating from high school, Bunny immediately entered the work force and gave 33 years of dedicated service to IBM. Following her tenure at IBM, Bunny went on to work for the Texas DPS as a Budget Analyst. She would always comment about how much she truly enjoyed her job and loved the people she worked with. She was a great role model for her daughters and always taught them that hard work and dedication would reap benefits. Her smile was contagious. Bunny was loyal, optimistic, and a true coffee addict. She was never at a loss for words and would be the first to tell you what was really on her mind. She loved animals, especially the herd of feral cats that she kept fed and watered daily and knew each by name. She had an extraordinary green thumb and over her lifetime she produced bountiful vegetable gardens and had the most beautiful flower beds. If any of you were fortunate enough, you got the tour of her little piece of heaven on earth, her current garden, which she named "Bunnyland". Bunny was also a fabulous cook. She was known for her New Year's Eve meal, pork roast and sauerkraut, which brought the family together to ring in another year. Most of all, she cherished family and memories more than anything. She loved Saturday night dominoes with her sisters, Bingo, the Texas Renaissance Festival, camping with the family, ATVing, and playtime with her grandchildren, Heidi and Billy. These kind of moments brought tears of laughter to her life and a smile to her face. Bunny will be missed by family and all who loved her. Visitation and Funeral will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Visitation is on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 am followed by interment at Capital Parks Cemetery, Pflugerville, TX. Memorial contributions in memory of Bunny can be made to the Leander ASPCA or Texas DPS Foundation. Please visit Bunny's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019