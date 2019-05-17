WESTLUND, Burford Lee Burford Lee Westlund, 92, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019. Burford was born in Austin on March 1, 1927. He graduated from Austin High School and studied Geology (B.S.), Music, and Botany at the University of Texas. He married Dorothy Ann Chavana on Dec. 23, 1950. Burford served as organist at St. Martin's Lutheran Church for over 30 years and choir director/organist for 10 years at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He was a member of the motion picture operators/stage hands union. "Cactus Bur" as he was affectionately known had a passion for cactus , all plants, his dogs, and antiques. He was preceded in death by his oldest son John Lee Westlund. He is survived by his children, Karin Westlund High, Burford Paul Westlund, and Lissa Westlund McKay; his grandchildren, Nathaniel Funk, Cory McKay, Jonathan and Daniel High; great grandchildren, Riley and Parker Funk, Kasey Kreumpelman, Tanner Vargas, and Chase Flores. The family will receive friends during a visitation at Cook-Walden / Forest Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Service will be held at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. The service will be immediately followed by an interment at Austin Memorial Park. Please visit www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com to leave condolences for the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary