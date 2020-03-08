Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Black's Memorial Missionary
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen
Burrell Williams Sr.


1928 - 2020
Burrell Williams Sr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Sr., Burrell "Sarge" Burrell Williams, Sr., 91, of Pflugerville died Thursday, February 27th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 23, 1928, a son of the late Beatrice (Jones) and Eugene Williams. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sgt in the Vietnam War. Sarge was the husband of Sylvia Mae (Spence) Williams. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11AM on Friday, March 13th at Black's Memorial Missionary with Pastor Lester Patton officiating. Interment to follow 2PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Thursday, March 12th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020
