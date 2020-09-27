WALTRIP JR., Burroughs Burroughs A. Waltrip Jr, 92, passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in Florence, AL. B.A. was born in Seguin May 27, 1928 to parents Burroughs Waltrip Sr and Jessie Anna Belle Johnson and raised in Austin. B.A. was a retired U.S. Navy officer, an accomp-lished lifelong musician, jour-nalist and much more. He will be remembered for his witty humor, trumpet playing, his love of history, books, and Big Band music. B.A. was preceded in death by his parents, loving wives Joyce (14 years), Mary Frances (20 years) and the mother of his 7 children, Linda Sagester (21 years), daughter Lisa Quiros (Simon) and brother Bill Waltrip. B.A. is survived by his wife of 6 years Georgia Enloe Waltrip-TX, his children Cindy Hagat (Fred)-TX, Jeff Waltrip (Kathy)-TN, Bambi Bush-AL, Christy Miller (Richard)-AL, Keely Pack-TX, and Soc Waltrip (Teresa)-NC, many loving close relatives, grandchildren and great grandchildren, i.e. "entirely too many to name." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
) as a "Tribute Gift." Graveside services will be held in the Spring, 2021, Austin TX.