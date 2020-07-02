PARDUE, Burt Brydson August 17, 1942June 22, 2020 Burt Pardue, 77, was born August 17, 1942 in Stamford, Texas to parents Arche Elton Pardue (Hamlin, Texas) and Lucille Brydson Pardue (Austin, Tx). He died June 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Watson Pardue of Haskell, Texas, and sons, Burt Brydson Pardue, Jr, and wife, Candi, of Ponder, Texas and Jason Michael Pardue and wife, Leslie Freyer Pardue, of Austin, Texas. His grandchildren are Courtney Reyne Wheeler and husband, Caleb Wheeler, Chelsea Lanay Pardue, Jason (Jake) Michael Pardue, Jr. and Luke Olen Pardue. A sister, Nancy Pardue Vaden, of (Joshua, Tx) and a brother, Arch Pardue, Jr. (Dallas, Texas), also survive him. Burt served 27 years as County Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency of the USDA. He directed farm services in Uvalde, Baylor and Bastrop Counties. He was a member of the Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Stamford High School and Texas Tech University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store