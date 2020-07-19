DAVIS, C. Dean C. Dean Davis, devoted and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and a leading figure in Texas healthcare law, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 after a long-running battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 87. Dean enjoyed a storied legal career of over 50 years during which he represented leading healthcare and insurance organizations and structured medical-related legislation. He was long-time counsel to the Texas Hospital Association, Texas Pharmaceutical Association, Texas Association of Hospital Trustees, Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange, Texas Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and Texas Association of Life Underwriters, as well as for-profit and not-for-profit hospital organizations, individual hospitals, and independent pharmacies throughout the State of Texas. Valued by his clients on corporate matters and for his command of administrative law, Dean was also well known as a skilled litigator. He represented clients in virtually every district court across the State of Texas, each of the fourteen state courts of appeal, the Texas Supreme Court, and the Fifth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals. Four of his cases were taken to the U.S. Supreme Court. In addition, Dean represented clients before the Texas legislature and was instrumental in structuring and shepherding leading pieces of healthcare legislation, including the original implementation of Medicare in the State of Texas. Born in Abilene, Texas, Dean spent his formative years in Denton, where he attended North Texas State College (now the University of North Texas). During his college career, Dean excelled as a member of the debate team; he and his partner were the 1953 national college debate champions. He graduated with honors that same year. Dean entered the University of Texas School of Law in 1953, served in the U.S. Army during 1954-1955, and then returned to complete his law degree. It was upon returning to law school that he met the love of his life, Mollie Villeret, a U.T. undergraduate. They were married in 1959 and remained so for over 60 years until her passing in March. Upon graduating from U.T. Law in 1958, and until 1961, Dean was an Assistant Attorney General of Texas, serving under Attorney General Will Wilson. He went into private practice in 1961 with an Austin-based firm and then left to establish his own practice in 1963, eventually forming the firm Davis & Davis, which later became Davis Fuller Jackson Keene. Dean had a long history of service to his alma mater. In 1967, he was appointed to the university's Board of Regents and was the youngest person to have served in that capacity. After his initial service, he was again appointed to the Board in 1983. He served as chairman of both the UNT Board of Regents and the UNT Health Science Center Board of Regents. In the 1970's, he helped in the formation of the UNT Foundation and served as its first secretary-treasurer. In 1990, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given by the university. In 2013, he accepted the Generations of Excellence Award for the C. Dean Davis Family; almost 40 members of his extended family attended UNT over a period beginning in 1910. Dean is predeceased by his wife, Mollie Davis, and is survived by his two sons and their families -- A. Dean Davis and his wife Laura, of New Canaan, Connecticut, and their daughters Kristin Davis and Drew Davis; and Kevin Davis and his wife Stacy, of Austin, and their sons Todd Davis and Brooks Davis -- and sister Ellen Taylor and her husband Jim, of Richardson, Texas. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled for some undetermined time in the future. When scheduled, the service will take place at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd located at 3201 Windsor Road in Austin. Interment will take place in a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or a charity of one's choice
