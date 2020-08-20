EARLY JR., C. Fielding C. Fielding Early, Jr. died Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1942 in Brownwood, TX to C.F. Early, Sr. and Virginia Taber. Fielding graduated Valedictorian from Brownwood High School and he earned an undergraduate and a law degree from the University of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Early Vinuesa. He is survived by his wife Carmen, son Edward and his wife Danielle, and grandchildren Charles and Genevieve, all of Austin, TX. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home (6100 N. Lamar Blvd.) on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3pm-5pm. In this time of physical distancing, the family has chosen to have a private family gathering for the interment of the ashes at a later date. We encourage those who wish to leave a remembrance of Fielding or express condolences to do so at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/c-early-9301777