TAYLOR, C. Ray Departed this life on April 22, 2019. He was born in Luling, Texas on November 1, 1926, to Arthur Taylor Sr. and Gertrude McNeil-Taylor. He professed hope in Christ at an early age, worshipping at New Hope Missionary Baptist. Later attending Pilgrim Rest Primitive Baptist Church. Later becoming a Deacon. C. Ray Taylor was employed by the Austin transit company in his early years. He also worked for Walter Tips as well as Brown Distributing, until his retirement. He enjoyed cooking and in May of 1983, he won 1st place in a barbeque cook off and Made GREAT banana pudding! C. Ray Taylor married the late Lucendia Jones-Taylor in Bastrop, Texas, and to this union two daughters, Patricia Ray Taylor, Carolyn Jo Taylor, one step daughter Alberta Jones, and son Alvin K Morgan. Ray "Doc" Taylor was a dedicated and loyal employee who served Brown Distributing Company in many capacities for 40 years. He is loved by many and will be remembered most for his strong faith in Christ. This was reflected in his work ethic, his loving spirit and his kind heart. He was such a kind, compassionate and wise man, saw the good in everyone and left a positive impression on all who knew him. "Doc" Taylor was a good and faithful servant to his family, friends, employer and co-workers. Well done Doc! You will be missed.! He was preceded in death by Lucendia Jones-Taylor, Carolyn Jo Taylor (daughter), Alberta Jones (stepdaughter), Arthur Taylor (brother), Oliver Taylor (brother), and William Brockman Tylor (brother). C. Ray Taylor is survived by his beloved brother Samuel Taylor of Mansfield, TX; nephews and nieces Arthur Taylor, of Richmond, Virginia. Lester Taylor, Evelyn Taylor, Bettye Taylor, John Taylor, Dyane Taylor, Ruby Taylor, of Austin, Gaylon Taylor of Mansfield, Texas. He has nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019