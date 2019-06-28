Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Calvin Walls Obituary
WALLS, Calvin USAF Chief Master Sargent Calvin Walls 87, a decorated Vietnam veteran and beloved local businessman (Mr. Cal) was born in Sherrill, Arkansas on April 10, 1932 and passed away peacefully in his Austin, Texas home on June 21, 2019. Visitation will held from 5pm 7pm on Sunday, June 30th at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar, Austin, Texas 78752. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, July 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher Drive, Austin, Texas 78723. Interment to follow at 1pm in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary, children Marcus, Pete, Lisa and Jennifer; sisters; Johnnie Frazier and Jessie Walls-Woods, and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019
