THOMAS, Cameron Roy Given by God March 13, 1967 Given to God December 31, 2018 Cameron Roy Thomas was born March 13, 1967 in Houston, TX to William Burch Thomas, Jr. and Michele Reeves Thomas. Cameron was the beloved oldest brother to four younger siblings. He attended Vanguard programs in HISD. After graduating from the High School for the Engineering Professions he attended the University of Texas at Austin where he studied philosophy. He worked in Austin as a manager at Chez Zee for many years before graduating from law school at the University of Houston. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Thomas and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Michele Thomas, stepfather, Timothy Barkin, sisters Hilary Thomas, Mary Thomas, Naomi Dishongh, brother Theo Thomas, nieces Cierra and Lexi Dishongh and nephew James Dishongh, as well as his aunt and uncle Patty and Scotty Thomas, and cousins Scott, Christopher, and Trevor Thomas. Cam was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He had a great gift for enduring connections - many of his friendships spanned decades. He was incredibly bright and we were so proud when he achieved his dream of becoming an attorney. His faith was a central part of his character and he was a devout member of the Episcopal church from childhood. Some of Cameron's best qualities were his open mind, sarcastic nature and dry wit. He was loyal to a fault and an excellent secret-keeper. He was passionate about books, bacon and black watch plaid. Thoughtful and wise, his gentle spirit and kind heart will be sorely missed. There will be a memorial service on March 2, 2019 at 2 o'clock pm at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 11201 Parkfield (at the corner of Parkfield and Braker), Austin, TX 78758 In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in Cameron's honor to St. John's Episcopal Church or the Austin Public Library.