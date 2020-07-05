Camilla Eubanks

EUBANKS, Camilla Camilla Delle Anthony Eubanks died on June 18, 2020. Born in Arkansas she was a long-time resident of Austin, moving here in 1975 with her husband, Burton Eubanks, when he became the President of University Federal Credit Union. She celebrated both her 85th birthday and her 65th wedding anniversary earlier in June. In addition to her husband, Burton, she is survived by her daughters, Ellen Wood (Brian,) Betsy Koelzer (Joe,) Evelyn Page (Nick,) grandson, Matthew Wood and an extended family across the country. Mom graduated in 1956 with a degree in Elementary Education from North Texas State Teachers College to become the most amazing third grade teacher. Third grade was her favorite age to teach as she believed it was pivotal year in a child's educational development. Mom was above all a giver. She gave first to her family and her faith. Her giving spilled over in the community in so many ways. She never met someone who was alone that she didn't reach out and include them, offering friendship, comfort or encouragement. This was true of people and dogs alike. We had many guests at holidays over the years who were befriended by our Mom in a time of need they were experiencing. Her family always said they would like to come back in a future life as her pet. She loved her dogs. She never passed a stray, human or canine. In her latter years as she needed to move into assisted living and then skilled nursing, this pattern continued until she could not do it anymore. She was the last one to leave the dining room as she was visiting with everyone on her way out and checking in on how they were doing. Mom was very artistic. In addition to painting in oil and acrylic, she enjoyed needlework and other types of crafts. She was a wonderful hostess, a great cook, a gifted gardener, and used her giving nature to ensure all felt welcome. She made sure her three daughters were well acquainted with the things we needed to know to support ourselves and our families. If you are reading this and you've lost your wife or your mother, you know what that feels like. All of a sudden, the person who loves you in a way no other can is gone. Well, she is not really gone, but no longer present in the same way. Now she lives on in an archive of our memories and in the way we live our own lives. I hope we can live up to her example. The family would like to thank the Westminster Care Team as well as Silverado Hospice for their care for her in her final months. Because of the unprecedented period of pandemic and associated restrictions, the family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service. Though she loved flowers and plants like no other, her wishes were that in lieu of flowers any contributions be made for the benefit of the Presbyterian Children's Home, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, 5920 West Wm. Cannon, Bldg. 3, Ste. 100, Austin, TX 78749. Burton can be reached c/o of Westminster Arbor, 4200 Jackson Avenue, #2215, Austin, 78731. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.