|
|
LARY JR., Camm Carrington Devoted husband, father, grandfather, and servant of Christ, Camm Carrington Lary, Jr. went home to the Lord on July 25, 2019. In everything he did, Camm Jr. was steadfast, reliable, earnest, and true. Known to friends and family as "Camm Jr.," he is survived by his wife, Louise; his son Camm "Trey" Lary, III and wife Wendy; his daughter Christina Davis and husband Chris; and his grandchildren Camm IV and Grace Lary, and Harry and Archer Davis. He is predeceased by his parents, Christine and Camm Lary, Sr., and his brother, Mike Lary. He is loved by his first cousins, Terry, Christy, Phil, Mel, and the late Patsy. A lifetime resident of the Texas Hill Country, Camm Jr. was born in Blanco, Texas on November 26, 1941. Destined to be an attorney, he was delivered in the old Blanco County Courthouse. Camm Sr. was the county extension agent for Blanco County. Christine remembered making lemonade for rallies for her hometown Congressman, Lyndon Johnson. Camm Jr. moved to Burnet as a young boy when his father became the county extension agent for Burnet County. Burnet was Camm Jr.'s home for life, except for brief stints for college, law school, and state service. He spent his summers as a camper and a counselor at Camp Longhorn. He especially loved to teach sailing with Bob Tarlton. For the decades after his time at Camp, Camm Jr. worked tirelessly alongside Tex Robertson and the Robertson family to support the community of Burnet. Camm Jr. graduated from Burnet High School in 1960. He joined the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets and graduated with a degree in economics in 1964. Friday nights were for Burnet Bulldog football and Saturdays were for Aggie football. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas Law School in 1967. It was at the University of Texas where he met Louise Knotts of Dallas. They began 51 plus years of marriage on December 30, 1967. Camm Jr. served his country in the Texas National Guard and the United States Navy Reserve JAG Corps. After law school, Camm Jr. worked for the Texas Attorney General. Camm Jr. and Louise moved back to Burnet in 1971, where he opened his own practice of law and announced his campaign for State Representative. He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1972 and served two terms representing Burnet and surrounding counties. Trey was born in 1973 and Christina in 1977. They followed in his footsteps: Burnet High School, Texas A&M, and summers at Camp Longhorn. Camm Jr. was a proud grandfather to Camm IV, Harry, Gracie, and Archer. They affectionately call him "Poppy." Camm Jr. taught his children and grandchildren to follow Christ. Like his father, Camm Jr. was a small businessman and entrepreneur. He was raised in his parents' family businesses, and did likewise with his children. In addition to his law practice, he, Louise and his partners owned and operated title companies in Burnet and Cedar Park, propane companies in Burnet and Leander, and numerous real estate ventures. He was on the Board of Directors of and served as attorney for the Burnet Savings and Loan Association. Camm Jr. was blessed with great business partners who were also dear friends, including Howard, Mary Ann, Jim, Cindy, and Liz Benton, Billie Joe and Vonnie Fox, Wanda and Murray Hogarth, Alvin Nored, and his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Emma Lary. Camm Jr.'s best business partner was his partner in everything, Louise. Camm Jr. loved Burnet and freely gave of his service to the community. He served for 10 years on the Board of Trustees of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. He was quite proud of the legacy he left for the Burnet schools. He was instrumental in the improvement of Hamilton Creek, the development of the Delaware Springs Golf Course, and the creation of the Galloway-Hammond Recreational Center (now the YMCA of the Highland Lakes). He was an active member of the Burnet Kiwanis Club for more than 45 years. Camm Jr.'s most important service was to the Lord and to the congregation at the Vanderveer Street Church of Christ where he served as a Bible class teacher, deacon, and elder for decades. A visitation will be held at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Services will be held at the Vanderveer Street Church of Christ in Burnet, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Burial will be at Post Mountain Cemetery in Burnet, Texas. Arrangements are provided by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, www.clementswilcoxburnet.com. In Camm Jr.'s honor, gifts can be made to the endowment to support the Lary Family Scholarship at the Hill Country Community Foundation (www.thehccf.org) or the Bandina Christian Youth Camp (www.bandinachristianyouthcamp.com).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019