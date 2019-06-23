SHEEP, Candace Osburn Candy was born in Enid, OK and raised in small farming towns on the windswept, northern Oklahoma wheat country. Her strength, gentle wit and devotion to family were nurtured in that rural setting. Her determination to make the most of her God-given talents took her to places near and far. Candy was passionate about acting and took the lead in several high school plays. Following graduation with a full scholarship at Northwest Oklahoma State University, she journeyed south to Austin to pursue an MFA in Theatre at the University of Texas. Candy knew she was in a different world upon arriving at 'hippy U' in 1970 wearing bouffant hair, miniskirt and panty hose. She let down her hair, started wearing jeans and never looked back. Upon graduation from UT, Candy moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. After couple of tough years trying to break into the business, Candy took a job at CBS News as a correspondents' secretary and quickly came to revere the heritage of that storied organization. Her writing skills were noticed. Candy worked her way into managing audience correspondence for programs such as 60 Minutes during the height of the Vietnam War. But after more than ten years in Manhattan, the sweet memory of peaceful Austin lured Candy back to Texas. While working as office manager at Neal Spelce Communications in Austin, Candy met the love of her life, Lloyd Sheep. They married in 1986 and settled down, both eager to start a family. That wish was granted with the adoption of their beloved daughter Elizabeth. With baby Lizzy at her side, Candy worked out of her home for 'uncle Neal' and helped him with the creation of the syndicated series "An American Moment" starring Candy's old friend Charles Kuralt, whom she enlisted for the program until his untimely death. By now, Candy was ready to devote herself as a fulltime mom. Through Girl Scouts, horseback lessons, FFA and home schooling, Candy and Lizzy forged a close, loving relationship. Candy also took care of her ailing, beloved father Ken, moving him to Austin where he lived with the family for six years. Lloyd and Candy had a passion for travel and with Lizzy journeyed to places as near and far as Hawaii, San Francisco, Cancun, their beloved Port Aransas, New York, Paris, London, Barcelona, Rome and throughout the Mediterranean. Cancer first struck Candy in 2005. Under the skilled care of Dr. Carsten Kampe, she led a long, productive life until the cancer finally metastasized to her brain in 2019. Candace died at home on June 18, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband Lloyd Sheep; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Jared Andersen; sister Terre Fletcher, niece Amber Fletcher and grandniece Madison Brown; sister and brother-in-law Beth and Charles McGhee, nephew Phillip McGhee, niece Stephanie McGhee and grandnephew Liam Salmans. Funeral services for Candace will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 10am at The Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd. A reception will follow. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kampe and the Texas Oncology team, Hospice Austin and Bluewater Homecare for their amazing, sensitive and dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing generously to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at BCRF.org Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary