|
|
GRAVES, Candy D. 12/13/50 to 05/12/19 Candy passed away at home, early Mothers Day morning. She is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Jana, son Justin, and grandkids Alicia, Angelica, Justin Jr., and Presley. A service will be held June 8, 11:00 am, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 2200 Justin Lane, 78757. A reception will follow. A complete obituary will be available at http//www.allfaithsonline.com following the service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019