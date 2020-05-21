|
|
FOWLER, Cara Cara Fowler passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 with her mother at her side. Cara was born in Oklahoma City Oklahoma on February 7, 1983. Cara is gone too soon and was a bright light and a sweet soul to all who had the good fortune to know her. Cara moved with her family to Austin at 3 years of age. She was a delightful toddler and attended preschool at First Presbyterian Pre School. Cara attended school at Jollyville Elementary, Deerpark Middle School, McNeil High School and Austin Community College. She worked in the healthcare setting for many years at Women Partners in Health, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin on the fifth floor, South Austin Medical Center on 3 central and WellMed at the time of her passing. She loved her coworkers at each of her jobs and her friendships have endured. Cara had a huge heart and a special sense of what people needed. She leaves a legacy of kindness and compassion. Cara is survived by her children Breanna Earl and Luke Fowler Sorrells, her parents Craig and Debbie Fowler, sister and brother in law Jennifer and Louis Vann, brother and sister in law Justin and Laura Fowler, nephews Trey Vann, Brock Vann, Logan Vann, Landon Vann, nieces Piper Fowler, Violet Fowler, and Everly Fowler. Cara is also survived by her grandparents Roger and Anita Fowler, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Cara's friends and coworkers for the outpouring of love and support. A Memorial Service will be held as soon as possible with the current pandemic restrictions.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020