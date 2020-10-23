1/
Carey Theresa Collier
COLLIER, Carey Theresa Carey Theresa Collier, 77, family matriarch, earned her wings and took leave of this Earth on October 17, 2020. Carey was born in Greenville, TX on November 1, 1942 to Kenneth Devereaux Collier & Theresa Mae Bramblett Collier. Carey's faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is long-standing and brings comfort to her family. Carey firmly believed that we all are part of God's plan, and when our purpose has been accomplished on this Earth, that He will bring us home to Heaven. Carey has gone home. In 1985, Carey moved to Austin, TX where she worked and retired from IBM in July of 2013. After retirement, Carey was able to dedicate more time to her family, her gourd club, her garden, her art, and most especially her baking. As all will attest, Carey loved to cook for people. Her sourdough bread, jams and jellies would make your mouth water. Her family looked forward to Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas when Carey would cook the entire meal and desserts. There were also the traditional Easter Egg hunts, Halloween parties, and "just get together" cookouts. Entertaining her family and friends was a highlight in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth & Theresa Collier in 1973; and her granddaughter, Chelsea Mae Harper in 1990. Carey is survived by her daughter, Elinka Morrison Harper & husband, Ricky, her daughter, Terri Morrison Surgent & husband, John; her step-daughter, Samantha Kellie Baker. Carey is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amanda, Danny, Matthew, Brandi, Taylor, Karly, Trent, and Austin and 12 great-grandchildren, Ciera, Cameron, Kaden, Caleb, Seth, Gracie, Kloe, Skarlett, Brooklynn, Gracin, Alyssa and Melody. A Celebration of her Life 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S Congress in Austin, TX, In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Make-A-Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2020.
