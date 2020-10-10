LYNCH, Carl Allen Carl Allen Lynch went home to be with his Lord on October 4, 2020. Carl was born May 27, 1936 in Orlando, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Geneva Lynch, and his brother Jimmy Stevens. Carl was raised in Orlando, Florida. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and retired in 1976 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He received his MBA from St. Edward's University in 1976. Carl is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Connie Lynch, and three children, Tammy (Richard) Greenblum, Patti (John) Adams, and Mike (Nicole) Lynch; six grandchildren, Brittany (Eric) Hoffmann, Stephanie (Jared) Stout, Travis (Lexie) Cansler-Pitt, Courtney (Grant) Wimberley, Parker and Meredith Lynch, and four great-grandchildren, Stephen, Ryan, Nolan, and Brynn. Following his military career, Carl was employed by the City of Austin and served in several capacities including Chairman of the City of Austin Deferred Compensation Committee until his retirement on January 1, 1998. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Velocity Credit Union. A memorial service is scheduled for October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Austin (masks and social distancing seating required), which will also be live streamed at www.bethanyaustin/funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carl's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, or a charity of your chkoosing.