|
|
VON MERZ, Carl David "C.D." 92, of Georgetown, Texas, entered into the presence of his Savior on February 7, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas. He was born March 20, 1927 in Munich to Catherine Scherding and Carl von Merz and moved to Austin in 1939. C.D. loved his breakfasts at the Monument Cafe with friends, going to the Oasis to hear The Brew, and keeping up with politics. He never met a stranger and went out of his way to extend courtesy and generosity to everyone. As a young man, C.D. graduated from Texas Military Institute and enlisted in the Marine Corps. After service, he had many interests, including rodeo and square dancing. He began working for the Walter Tips Co in Austin, founded by great-grandfather Walter Tips. In 1976, he married Carmen Chavez of Mexico City, who was a true blessing to him throughout their 43-year marriage. Playing with his grand- and great-grandchildren was one of his biggest joys. While loving his family dearly, his greatest passion was Jesus Christ, whom he accepted as his personal Savior at age 48. He loved sharing with people about his salvation, serving on mission trips, teaching English to internationals, and serving as a Stephen Minister. C.D. lived life with gusto. He played drums for 10 years with the Nash Hernandez Orchestra. He took up rodeo again in middle age, enjoyed traveling back to Germany, and was an active blood donor. He had an insatiable curiosity and appreciation for languages, world history, ethnic foods, and music. Upon retirement, he purchased a hardware store in Florence that he and Carmen enjoyed running together. Surviving him are his wife Carmen C. von Merz, sons Stephen and Carl von Merz; daughters Caren Foster, Carla von Merz, and Allison von Merz from his previous marriage to Barbara Massey von Merz; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece, and two nephews. C.D. was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, and his brother Walter von Merz. The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff at St. David's Medical Center, Round Rock, for their unparalleled care, compassion and dignity shown to our husband and father. We are grateful to the First Baptist Church family and friends for showing us Christ's love at this time. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church Georgetown, 1333 W. University Ave., Georgetown, Texas 78628. Pastor David Griffin and Pastor Bryan Waggoner will be officiating. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas where military honors will be afforded. A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church Georgetown, 1333 W University Ave., Georgetown, Texas from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 11, 2020