Carl Durwood Ledenham
LEDENHAM, Carl Durwood Carl Durwood Ledenham, or "Woody" to his family and countless friends, passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 81 due to complications from surgery. He was a good man, unfailingly kind, who left us with a lifetime of memories. Born on May 9, 1939 in Austin to Carl and Maxine Ledenham, Woody spent most of his youth barefoot in Central Texas. He graduated from Travis High School where he was a varsity tennis player and a cheerleader. He joined the army before attending the University of Texas to study radio, TV, and film. His ever-present wanderlust and sense of adventure pushed him south of the border on his motorcycle, stopping long enough to attend a year of classes at Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City. Woody worked as a radio disc jockey in Brady Texas, a police dispatcher for the APD and a shrimper on the Gulf Coast. He was a ship chandler on the Port of Houston where he swapped stories with sailors from around the world and worked with physically and mentally challenged adults at Marbridge Ranch and United Cerebral Palsy. The last stop in his career was at Adult Protective Services, where he was an advocate and friend to the elderly. Woody married the love of his life Susan Barbara McIntyre in 1978 and became a beloved stepdad to her three teenage kids, who carried his kindness, laughter and generosity of spirit forward in their own lives. Woody was a lover of jazz, theater, classic books and old films, but he never lost his taste for pork rinds, spam and canned chili. He absolutely loved life, laughed until his sides hurt, made friends wherever he went, and may have broken a hundred hearts the day he passed away. He is survived by his wife, daughter Laura McIntyre (Stephanie Steen), sons Scott McIntyre (Leticia Davila) and Daniel McIntyre (Sarita Case-McIntyre); granddaughters Amanda and Payton and grandson Riley; Sister Patricia Case of Mexia, and Brother Bert Ledenham (Marti) of Watkinsvisllle Georgia; nephews Les Case (Eric Hougland), Joel Ledenham and Matthew Ledenham, and niece, Brigid Ledenham Shamburg. The family would like to thank all his friends at St. Mathews Episcopal Church, the wonderful staff at Satilight Dialysis who loved and cared for him for more than five years, and his dear buddy, Mike O'Keefe, who will keep "Bumbly," Woody's bright yellow VW convertible, cruising the highways and byways of Austin his forever home. If you wish to make a memorial gift in Woody's name, the family suggests the Southern Poverty Law Center, Drive a Senior or St Mathews Episcopal Church.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
