PULLMANN, Rev. Carl Emil Paul Reverend Carl Emil Paul Pullmann, 89, was called to his eternal home on October 18, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born May 21, 1930 near Wausa, Nebraska to Reverend George Pullmann and Hilda (Bender) Pullmann. He was brought to the Lord through Baptism by his father in 1930 at Golgotha Lutheran. Carl was confirmed in the faith by his father in 1942. Pastor Pullmann began Concordia Junior College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at age 14. Following graduation, he entered St. Johns College in Winfield, Kansas. In 1951 he began his studies for the pastoral ministry where he received his B.A. and M. Div degrees from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in 1953. On July 30, 1953 he married Mary Ann Schwartz at Salem Lutheran in Gurley, NE. They were blessed with four children; Dwight Pullmann, Carla Pullmann Nuckols, Michael Pullmann, and Monnie Anderson Hicks. During 52 years of active ministry, he served Grace Lutheran of Neligh, NE, Trinity Lutheran of Elgin, NE, Mount Olive Lutheran of Anoka, MN and Beautiful Savior Lutheran of North Platte, NE. He also served on Synod's board for reconciliation. Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, their son Dwight Pullmann of Austin and his son Andrew and wife Rosey and child Cyrus; their daughter Carla Nuckols and husband Mark of Ft. Belvoir, VA and their children, Mariel Olp and husband Landon and children Olivia, Lucy and Rose; Patrick Nuckols and wife Kirsten and children Kolben, Jonah and Clara; their son Michael Pullmann and wife Cheryl of Florence, SC and their children, Anja Benevento and husband Antonio and child Shiloh; Erik Pullmann; Heidi Pullmann; their daughter Monnie Hicks and husband Ron of Brandon, MS and their children, Kristine Sudberry and husband Darren and children Kyle and Katie; Kevin Hicks and wife Dana and children Alyssa and Ava; Laurie Quinn and husband Kevin and children Conor, Camryn, and Taylor. His is also survived by his sister, Ellen Gilder of Long Prairie, MN and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. His death is also mourned by the caring staff and many friends at Parmer Woods Assisted Living and by his dear friends at St. Paul Lutheran in Austin. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 Funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 26th, at 11:00 am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019