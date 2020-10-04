HEDRICK, Carl Eugene Carl Eugene Hedrick went to our Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 82 years of age. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Freda Hedrick; his former wife Marilyn Hedrick; his grandson Devon Hedrick and his stepdaughter Lisa Alvarez. Carl is survived by his wife of 42 years, Helena Hedrick; his children, Mark Hedrick (Barbara), Patrick Hedrick (Juana), Debra Spears, Alan Hedrick and Melissa Hedrick; Brothers Dennis Hedrick (Debi), and David Hedrick, Sisters Sharon Smith and Susie Hedrick and numerous nieces and nephews; his stepchildren, Deborah Armstrong, Robert Armstrong (Missy), Mark Armstrong (Karen). Carl and Helena shared 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren together. Carl, was an active man who enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing with his friends and family, loved getting together with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Ignatius and the social club at Saengerrunde Hall. Carl had a combined service record of 39 years with the USAF and the federal government. Service will be on Friday October 9th at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 126 W. Oltorf Street in Austin, TX Rosary starts at 10 AM followed by mass and the interment is at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park at 6300 W. William Cannon in Austin, TX, immediately after the church service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the St. Jude's Hospital or St. Ignatius food pantry.



