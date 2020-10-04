1/1
Carl Eugene Hedrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEDRICK, Carl Eugene Carl Eugene Hedrick went to our Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 82 years of age. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Freda Hedrick; his former wife Marilyn Hedrick; his grandson Devon Hedrick and his stepdaughter Lisa Alvarez. Carl is survived by his wife of 42 years, Helena Hedrick; his children, Mark Hedrick (Barbara), Patrick Hedrick (Juana), Debra Spears, Alan Hedrick and Melissa Hedrick; Brothers Dennis Hedrick (Debi), and David Hedrick, Sisters Sharon Smith and Susie Hedrick and numerous nieces and nephews; his stepchildren, Deborah Armstrong, Robert Armstrong (Missy), Mark Armstrong (Karen). Carl and Helena shared 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren together. Carl, was an active man who enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing with his friends and family, loved getting together with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Ignatius and the social club at Saengerrunde Hall. Carl had a combined service record of 39 years with the USAF and the federal government. Service will be on Friday October 9th at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 126 W. Oltorf Street in Austin, TX Rosary starts at 10 AM followed by mass and the interment is at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park at 6300 W. William Cannon in Austin, TX, immediately after the church service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the St. Jude's Hospital or St. Ignatius food pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved