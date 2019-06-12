JOHNSON, Carl Herbert Ph.D., Carl Herbert Johnson, Ph.D., age 78, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. David's Hospital in Austin, Texas, following a lengthy illness. Carl was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, December 7, 1940, to parents Carl G. and Effie Johnson. Prior to his death, he resided at West Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Austin, Texas, where he received loving care for the past seven years. He also presided over the Advisory Council for the facility. Carl was a graduate of Ashtabula High School, Marietta College, University of Illinois and Ohio State University, where he earned his Doctorate. He was Director of Languages other than English in The Curriculum Division with a specialty in French and German at the Texas Education Agency. Carl was fluent in 5 languages and made numerous trips abroad supervising students in several countries. He was also very involved in the teacher exchange program. Carl was President of the National Council of State Supervisors of Foreign Languages. He also developed and edited a textbook with Publisher Houghton Mifflin which is used today across the country. Colleagues and friends have called him a world class educator. Carl loved to travel especially to New York City where he enjoyed Broadway and fine dining. He is survived by a sister Patricia Wiley(Charles) of Hudson, Ohio, and Marco Island Florida; nephew Jeff (Julie) Wiley and his children; niece, Kathleen (Walter) Matchinga, and children. Graveside services will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio, on June 14th. A very special celebration of life will take place in Austin at a later date. In lieu of flowers and if so desired, contributions may be made In Carl's name to West Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 3200 West Slaughter Lane Austin, Texas 78748. Contributions can also be made to a . Funeral Arrangements were handled by Cook-Walden / Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. Condolences can be offered at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary