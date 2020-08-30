ALLEN, Carl Hudson Carl Hudson "Huttie" Allen, Jr. went to join loved ones on June 29, 2020. He passed away at home after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Carl Hudson Allen, known as "Huttie" to family and friends, was born in Temple, Tx on October 17, 1944 to the late Charlotte Horton Allen and Carl "Hudson" Allen, Sr. both of Belton, Tx. He attended Belton public schools and graduated in 1963, after which he attended Temple Jr. College where he received an Associate of Arts degree. When his family moved to Austin, Tx, Huttie chose to go with them and began a long career in the House Post Office of the Texas State Capitol. He retired as the Assistant Postmaster for the House Post Office after 33 years of devoted services. Huttie met Adriana Dolores Alvarez, an employee of the Texas School for the Blind, in 1975. They "danced the night away" and they both knew that they were meant to be. A short engagement was followed by a wedding in Laredo, Tx in 1976. Huttie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Carl "Hudson" Allen, Sr.; a sister, Virginia "Deede" Allen; and an infant brother, Charles Edward Allen. Huttie is survived by his wife, Adriana Allen; a brother, Milton Allen; a sister, Doris Allen Drummond; and a sister in law, Mary Salazar. He is also survived by four nephews and their wives: Jonathan and Ana Drummond, Justin and Morgan Drummond, Reid and Sandy Whitley, and Caleb and Sara Allen. Also surviving are twelve great nephews and nieces: Joey, Maya, Layla, and Tyler Drummond; Major Drummond; Jade, Amesti, Tate, and Teagan Whitley; and Luke, Cole, and Harrison Allen. He also leaves behind cousins Mimi (Rick) Gustafson, Hollis Horton, and Virginia (Charles) Wolfe to mourn him. Memorial services pending through Cook-Walden Funeral Home.



