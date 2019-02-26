MOORE, Carl On February 18, Carl Moore passed away in Austin at the age of 85, after a life full of love, laughter & grace. Carl was born October 8, 1933 in Brownwood, Texas to R.O. and Alberta Moore. They then moved to Austin in 1937. Carl graduated from Austin High in 1952, later joined the Army, and then attended the University of Texas. His little sister, Betty, introduced him to her friend, Mary Ethel Miller. They married on September 6, 1957 and have been together since. He enlisted in the army on June 16, 1953, was active until March 1, 1956 when his father passed away. He served in the reserves until May 1, 1961. While active, he served as an AA "Missile Maker". He always spoke proudly of his service in the Army. Carl worked as an accountant at the LCRA for an entire career until retirement in 1986. He was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, earning the top honor of a volunteer, the Silver Beaver award. He was a long-time member of Oak Hills United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school, Bible studies and sang in the choir. Carl was renowned for a quick wit, corny humor, a generous heart, and spirited support for the Texas Longhorns - all of which will be missed by those who knew him. He was preceded by his parents; sister, Betty Bouchard and husband Andre. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ethel; two sons, Scott Moore and wife Melody, and Mike Moore and wife Kathleen; two grandchildren, Meredith Pate and husband Oscar, and Nick Moore and wife Sara; three step-grandchildren, Lynssey, Caleb and Laurel English; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Nora, and Bennett Pate; and one step-grandchild, Nicholas; Mary Ethel's brother, George Miller and wife Patty. Visitation will be February 28 at 6:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Ave., Austin, Texas. Memorial service will be on March 1st at 10:30 am at Oak Hills United Methodist Church, 7815 Hwy 290 W, Austin, Texas. Graveside service will be at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Donations may be made to Oak Hills United Methodist Church or to the Boy Scouts of America, c/o the Capitol Area Council.Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary