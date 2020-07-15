1/
Carla F. Garrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARRISON, Carla F. Carla F Garrison of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 49 years Darrell Joe Garrison by her side Friday July 3rd after a 35 year battle with Lupus. Carla was born January 17, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl Fullerton and Lillian (Scarber) Fullerton (both deceased)' She is survived by husband D Joe Garrison of Austin and sons Joseph (wife Marcy) and Stephen (wife Merissa) of Pennsylvania. Also Grandchildren Jared, Molly, Megan, Cash and Cordelia also in Pennsylvania and a brother Jimmie Fullerton from Austin,TX. Carla attended schools in DuQuoin, Illinois. She lived most of her life in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania raising her family and attending her sons' athletic events. Carla helped her husband Joe coaching baseball, basketball, soccer and going to track meets. She was also an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Mountaintop, PA Carla chose to donate her body to the University of Texas in San Antonio for medical research. She hoped that they can learn more about Lupus to help find a cure so that her Grandchildren others do not have to suffer as she did.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved