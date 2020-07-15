GARRISON, Carla F. Carla F Garrison of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 49 years Darrell Joe Garrison by her side Friday July 3rd after a 35 year battle with Lupus. Carla was born January 17, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl Fullerton and Lillian (Scarber) Fullerton (both deceased)' She is survived by husband D Joe Garrison of Austin and sons Joseph (wife Marcy) and Stephen (wife Merissa) of Pennsylvania. Also Grandchildren Jared, Molly, Megan, Cash and Cordelia also in Pennsylvania and a brother Jimmie Fullerton from Austin,TX. Carla attended schools in DuQuoin, Illinois. She lived most of her life in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania raising her family and attending her sons' athletic events. Carla helped her husband Joe coaching baseball, basketball, soccer and going to track meets. She was also an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Mountaintop, PA Carla chose to donate her body to the University of Texas in San Antonio for medical research. She hoped that they can learn more about Lupus to help find a cure so that her Grandchildren others do not have to suffer as she did.



