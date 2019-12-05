|
COX, Carla Jane 68 years old, of Austin, Texas passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Rusk, Texas from a heart attack. Carla Jane Cox was born May 16, 1951 in Austin, Texas. Her family moved to Dallas, Texas when she was 2 years old. Carla graduated with honors from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas in 1969. Carla graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in psychology in 1973. Then Carla went on to obtain her J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law in 1976. In 1977 Carla began her career as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas. Carla ultimately focused her practice largely on the regulatory side of healthcare and entered private practice in 1985, becoming a named partner with Martin, Cox, Greenberg, and Jones. In 1987 Carla and her partners joined what became Small, Craig, & Werkenthin. Her extensive experience and knowledge allowed her to become one of the first attorneys in Texas to become board certified in Administrative Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in 1989. When Small Craig merged with Jackson Walker in 1999, Carla became the first woman to serve on Jackson Walker's management committee and eventually became a partner in the firm. Carla's accolades include the Austin Business Journal's "Best of the Bar" in 2003, Outstanding Firm by the Travis County Women Lawyers Association and Travis County Women Lawyers Foundation in 2013, Thomas L. Sager Award in 2014, and Travis County Women Lawyers' Association Pathfinder Award in 2017. Carla retired from Jackson Walker in 2017. Carla was invested in the Austin community through her leadership and involvement with Central Texas Ronald McDonald House, Hospice Austin, Women's Giving Network, Leaders Circle Texas Center for Women in Law, and Chancellor's Council of the University of Texas System. Carla was preceded in death by her father Ernest Carl Cox, Jr. She is survived by her mother Mary A. Cox, her brother Bill (Gayle) Cox, her nieces Caroline (Jacob) MacElroy, and Annalise Cox. She is loved and missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church 3208 Exposition Blvd, Austin, Texas with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carla's memory to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019