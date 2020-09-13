PUENTES, Carlos Daniel A legendary figure in Texas rugby, and one of the pioneers in information processing technology in Austin, Carlos Daniel Puentes, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 6. Although technically born in Montevideo, Uruguay, he was Argentine through and through from his earliest years in Mendoza to those as a teenage second row for Alumni, the "David slays Goliath" rugby team that stunned Buenos Aires sporting fans in the 1950s. "Chino," as his Porteño friends knew him, will be remembered by many, both in Argentina and Texas, as larger than life, with an infectious laugh, a mischievous twinkle in his eye, a quick wit, and a true Porteño's zest for life. . .tempered by a touch of cynicism. A math whiz, Carlos early on became fascinated by computers and determined that he would attend a university in the United States. He finally settled on the University of Texas, because Texas was so much like Argentina, although at the time UT had no computer science department and he had to major in math. He held a number of part time jobs while a student, but his favorite was in the language lab, where he checked out tapes to students. He always said it was a terrific filter for meeting girls who were fulfilling their foreign language requirement by studying the tapes he handed them. Upon graduation, he took a job with Gulf Oil, first in Houston and then in Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela, where he helped computerize Gulf's refinery operations. Returning to Texas, he became a systems analyst for the Texas Water Development Board, applying the principles he had dealt with working for Gulf Oil to a proposed large-scale movement of water under study by a select team. Branching out, Carlos formed one of the first companies in Austin to provide data processing services. His company, Systemas, numbered every major builder of the era as clients, as the critical path methodology Systemas offered streamlined and speeded up construction projects and increased profitability. In later years, Carlos added his wife's company, Quilts, Inc. as a client. He devised and directed the entire enrollment process for its 5000 students, 500 classes, and 120 faculty members each fall during International Quilt Festival in Houston, along with that of a sister show, International Quilt Market, and each spring in other cities. He also enjoyed providing the same services during the 20 years of Quilt Expo in 10 European cities. Carlos maintained his interest in Texas rugby throughout his life and, along with others supporting the Austin Blacks Rugby Club, formed a consortium to purchase land for a clubhouse and three rugby pitches on 30 acres in far east Austin. He also invested, with Robert Barnstone and others, in a number of notable projects in Central and West Austin. Another interest was Belgian beer, and Carlos thoroughly enjoyed meeting and investing with the people behind Manneken-Brussel Imports, Inc. and Artisanal Imports. Carlos is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Julie Catherine and her husband, Dana Schrab; a twin sister, Maria del Carmen; and cousins in Argentina and the States. He is also survived by the mother of his daughter, Julie Valentine and her husband, Steve Hollahan. His extended family included Karey and Maurice Bresenhan, Hollis O'Bryant, Brandy Bresenhan, and her father Charlie Bresenhan. He also leaves behind loyal, lifelong friends in Texas and Argentina including Horacio and Marisu Marconetti, Carlos and Ginny Chiappe, Cesar Augusto (Malevo) and Pinky Bianchi, German Gonzalez Lera, and Luc (Bobo) van Mechelen and wife Laurie Janss. The family would like to thank Hospice Austin and Visiting Angels, especially Carolina Menchaca, who assisted Carlos during his very brief illness. A celebration of life is planned for sometime after the pandemic passes. Those wishing to honor Carlos are encouraged to donate to any charity of their choice
focusing on children, especially CASA or BookSpring. "Love is the only thing that we can carry with us when we go, and it makes the end so easy." -----Louisa May Alcott "We'll see you on the other side of the stars."
