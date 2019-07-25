|
ACOSTA, Carlos M. Our beloved Carlos M. Acosta, age 86, resident of East Austin, was called to our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Graciela; his parents, Felix and Josefina Acosta; his sisters, Josefina Lira and Magdalena Acosta, and his grandchildren, Teresita Cordova and Jose Cruz Armendariz. Carlos is survived by his ten children, Rosa Isela Acosta, Martha Alicia Morin, Teresita de Jesus (Reyes Cordova) Acosta, Irma Graciela (Cruz Armendariz) Acosta, Angelica Briceño, Carlos Acosta, Maria Elena (Marty Martinez) Acosta, Mario Alberto (Araceli) Acosta, Jose Angel (Michelle) Acosta, and Luis Gerardo Acosta; his siblings, Miguel, Felix, Graciela, Martha, Irma, and Rosario Acosta; 27 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Mass will begin at 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019