POLANCO, Carlos 01/08/1942- 07/04/2020 Our beloved Carlos Polanco of Austin, Tx at the age of 78 passed away peacefully with his family by his side after suffering a brain anurysum on July,04 2020 at 9:35 pm. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Lucy D Polanco, Parents Miguel & Carmen Polanco, Mother In-Law Guadalupe Duran Uballe, Sister Rachel P Juarez, Brother Miguel Polanco Jr, Sister In-Law Mary Polanco, Grandson Fabian P Mendez. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Lupe (Momo) Villareal, Daughters Sandra Carrion (Jorge), Sylvia Polanco, Susan Polanco (Manuel Rocha), 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great grandbaby girl due anyday. Villareal family. Sister Beatrice Taylor (Robert), Brother Louie Polanco, John Polanco ( Nelda), Brother In-Law Henry Juarez. Numerous cousins, nieces , nephews and many friends. Services will be Held at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel 6204 S1st St . Austin, Texas 78745 Friday, July 17,2020 Viewing 5:00pm-7:00pm Holy Rosary 7:00pm. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18,2020 9:00am at St.Julia Catholic Church 3010 Lyons Rd Austin, Texas 78702 Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery.



