A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Carlotta Yett

Carlotta Yett Obituary
YETT, Carlotta Carlotta Yett, 65, of Austin, died Thursday, September 19th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 30, 1953, a daughter of the late Doris (Langdon) and Buck Yett, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Thursday, September 26th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle under the direction of Winn's Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor D.W. Townsend officiating. Public Viewing will be held 4 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, September 25th at The E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 E 12th Street Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Carlotta's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
