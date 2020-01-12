Home

Carmine Blum


1943 - 2020
Carmine Blum Obituary
BLUM, Carmine "Carmi" (Josephson) On 04 January 2020, Carmi Blum, age 76, passed away in the Seton Hospital ICU in the company of her husband of 53 years. Over the course of her life, Carmi enjoyed camping, folk dancing, Mah Jongg, bridge, traveling, cruising, going to musicals and ballet, partying with friends, chatting face-to-face and on the phone, and shopping, especially with coupons, sales, and freebies. More than anything else, Carmi loved and enjoyed her family. Carmi is survived by her husband, Eugene Blum, her daughter Laura Cowan and granddaughter Megan Cowan, her son, Andy Alegria and wife Mimi, her sister, Jody Gibson and husband David, niece Lisa and nephew, Ben, and her brother Dan Josephson. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Seton Hospital ER and ICU who worked valiantly all night and morning trying to save her. The immediate family attended the gravesite funeral. A celebration of Carmi's life will be held a few weeks hence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
