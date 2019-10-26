|
|
EDWARDS, Carol Ann Amberson Carol Ann Amberson Edwards was born to Anston Cordell Amberson and Annie Genece Blacketer Amberson on January 11, 1941, in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama. When she was six years old, the family moved to Dallas, Dallas County, Texas, for work opportunities and to be close to family. She attended Margaret B Henderson Elementary School, W. E. Greiner Junior High School and Sunset High School. Following high school graduation, she attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, Texas. It was here that she met Billy Jack Edwards and they were married at the Elmwood Methodist Church in Dallas, Dallas County, Texas, on November 25, 1960. The couple began their lives together in Bridgeport, Wise County, Texas, where Jack was a teacher and coach. Carol was employed in the business office at the Bridgeport Hospital. Three years later, they moved to Jacksboro, Jack County, Texas, where Jack continued his teaching and coaching career while pursuing a doctorate degree in education. Once again, Carol was employed as hospital administrator at the Jack County Hospital. Here they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Jacqueline Carol. Moving again to Blooming Grove, Navarro County, Texas, where Jack was high school principal, the family welcomed another member, son, Stacey Scott. Hired as Superintendent of Schools in Moody, McLennan County, Texas, Carol returned to school at Mary Hardin-Baylor College (now university) and received a Bachelor of Education degree in Business and English. The family then moved to Austin, Texas, where Jack was employed by the Texas Education Agency. Carol began her teaching career which led to administrative positions in the Del Valle and Round Rock Independent School Districts. After completing her Master of Education degree in Education Administration from Southwest Texas State University, she was hired at the Texas Education Agency in 1983 and ultimately retired as Director of Special Education Funding in 1997. Following her retirement, she continued to consult with Special Education departments and school administrations throughout the state on topics related to Special Education Funding. This was an opportunity she really enjoyed in that people asked for her help and she was able to help them to perform their professional duties in a more efficient manner. Throughout her life, she was a life-long Methodist and was active in every church in which she was a member. She was very involved in the growth and development of First United Methodist Church of Round Rock, Texas, serving in multiple capacities where her administrative skills could be of benefit. She leaves behind a daughter, Jacqueline Carol Edwards of Temple; son, Stacey Scott Edwards, and his wife Diane Marie Greene Edwards, granddaughter Bethany Ann Edwards of Belton, Texas, and grandson John Robert Edwards of San Antonio who were the lights of her life. She also leaves her sister, Vickie Lee Amberson Armstrong of Sanger, Texas; nephew Everett L. Armstrong, wife Sara Elizabeth Davis Armstrong and daughters, Sophia Elizabeth and Eleanor Grace. Carol's cremains will join those of her husband in the Edwards-Ireland Cemetery in Ireland, Texas, on land settled by the Edwards family during the 1800's. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N 2 nd St. Temple, Tx 76501, or the . A memorial service will be held Saturday November 2, 2:00pm, at First United Methodist Church in Temple, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019