Carol Ann Caruthers Obituary
CARUTHERS, Carol Ann Carol Ann Caruthers, 77, passed away June, 3, 2019. She enjoyed sharing her passion for nature and traveling with others. She loved the arts including classical music, oil painting and supporting St. Edward's theater department with vintage clothing. She took joy in volunteering at Ladies of Charity Lake Travis Thrift Shop where she helped receive clothing that she donated for productions at Mary Moody Northern Theatre. She adored her daughters and grandsons. She was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Caruthers and parents, Stanley and Helen Blazyk. Service: Visitation is 10:00 AM followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM, June 10 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Mary Moody Northern Theatre at St. Edward's University, Office of University Advancement, 3001 S Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704, or give online at www.stedwards.edu/giving. Carol is survived by; Daughter, Karen Turner and husband, Derek; daughter, Sharla Gordon and husband, Marty; grandchildren, Greg Polson, Eric Polson, and James Gordon; brother, Stan Blazyk and wife, Margaret; brother, Bill Blazyk and wife, Lynn.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019
