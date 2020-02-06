|
YARBROUGH, Carol Ann Hendrix Carol Ann Hendrix Yarbrough, 77, of Houston, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born on October 30, 1942 in Temple, Texas, to Jack Byron Hendrix and Ruby Casselberry Hendrix McDonald. Carol was a 1960 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio. She attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, where she was an inaugural officer of the Strutter Dance Team. Her love of dance and the Strutter organization was lifelong. Carol's strong work ethic shined throughout all of the jobs she held during her professional career. Ultimately, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to start her own Health Insurance Brokerage company. She was held in high regard by her colleagues and was a well-respected member of several industry associations. She retired in 2013. Survivors include her beloved children, son Marcus Yax and wife Cindy of San Antonio; son Richard Yax and wife Gretchen of Briarcliff; daughter Amy Norris and husband Kevin of Houston; five grandchildren, Parker Yax, Benjamin Yax, Spencer Yax, Dillon Norris and Addison Norris. She is also survived by her mother, Ruby Casselberry McDonald and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, Carol's wish is for you to consider a gift to one of these organizations near and dear to her: Barbara Tidwell Scholarship Endowment Fund, c/o Strutters, Texas State University, Attn: Kathy Fife, 601 University Dr., San Marcos, TX 78666 or to Superhero Kids Fund at www.superherokids.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020