CHOVANEC, Carol A. On Monday, July 1, 2019, Carol A. Chovanec, 80, went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She was surrounded at the hospital by her family. Carol was born on Dec. 2, 1938 in Austin, TX. She was the oldest of 4 children. She married Joe Chovanec on Aug.11, 1955. They had 5 daughters. Monica, Barbara, Susan, Lisa and Mary. Carol's love was so deep for each of her children and they definitely felt it. Each one has such a different personality and yet she knew with each one what their needs were. She was such an amazing mom! In addition to raising the girls, Carol helped manage the family restaurant, See Island Inn, for over 23 years on Lake Travis in Volente. She was a great cook and it was well known throughout the community. Her chicken fried steak, catfish, and chopped steaks were quite famous! In addition, she enjoyed being outdoors with her plants and flowers and taking in God's beautiful creation. She instilled in all of us the love of Jesus and we are here to continue her legacy of that love. Carol is survived by her husband, 5 daughters, 8 grandchildren, son-n-laws, grandson-n-law, 1 brother, 2 sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and so many loved friends. A memorial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1101 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613. Please join us afterwards in the Benish Center for some refreshments. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the: Anderson Mill Gardeners (in care of) Anderson Mill Memorial Inc. 13974 FM 2769 Volente, TX 78641 Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019